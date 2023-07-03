PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rapidly spreading Tunnel 5 Fire continued its growth through the night and evacuations remain in effect for the surrounding area.

As of late Sunday evening, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team says the fire is 315 acres and 0% contained. That’s more than double the size officials estimated Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which started Sunday morning, quickly grew and threatened over 100 homes, leading to Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations. An evacuation shelter is set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson.

Authorities also said that State Route 14 remains closed between mile markers 53-63.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

