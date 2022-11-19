Ban in effect until weather changes in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a rapid brush fire Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has announced they are re-enacting a high fire danger burn ban.

The fire occurred on Southwest Beef Bend Road when the wind spread flaming leaves from a burning pile into a nearby field.

According to TVF&R, access to the field was difficult, but firefighters responded quickly and managed to prevent damage to nearby structures.

This fire, as well as other recent fires, contributed to TVF&R re-enacting the burn ban.

The burn ban prohibits backyard or open burnings, agricultural burning, and any other land clearing.

It doesn’t prohibit small cooking or warming fires, or grills/smokers.

The ban covers TVF&R’s area as well as all of Washington County’s fire agencies.

TVF&R said that the ban will end once the weather changes in the region.