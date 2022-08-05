A view of the Potter Fire in the Willamette National Forest, July 31, 2022 (US Forest Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Forest Service has issued an emergency closure of the Willamette and Umpqua National Forests due to the Potter Fire.

The fire, started by lightning on Sunday morning, has grown to approximately 149 acres. It is currently 0% contained.

According to the Forest Service, the closure has been implemented to protect public health and safety.

As a result of the closure, the following roads have been closed to the public as crews continue to battle the Potter Fire: FS Roads 2133000, 2134000, 2134245, 2134246, 2134247; 2134248, 2134249, 2134250, 2134252, 2134257, 2134259, 2134262, 2134270, 2134350, 2136000, 2136160, 2136263, 2136265, 2136267, 2136268, 2136269, 2136272, 2136273, 2136275, 2136277, 2136283, 2136300, 2136301, 2136341, 2137000, 2137170, 2137264, 2137266, 2137270, 2137273, 2137274, 2137276, 2137363, 2143000, 2143219, 2143308, 2143309, 2143312, 2143351, 2144000, 2144332, 2144335, 2154000, 2154175, 2154236, 2154444, 3400000, 3810000, 5850000, 5851000, 5851109, 5851110, 5851121, & 5851319.

Visit the Windigo Fire and Potter Fire Information Facebook page to see updates and specific closures.