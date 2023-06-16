The Hat Rock Fire is currently listed as 70% contained (OSFM)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County grew slightly overnight, but officials have now announced that it is almost completely contained.

Friday morning, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced that the Hat Rock fire flared up adding acres to the blaze, but crews worked quickly and were able to prevent the fire from reaching difficult terrain.

The fire near Pendelton is now listed as being 16,252 acres and 70% contained.

According to the fire marshal, plans are now being made to switch control of the fire back to local officials.

Evacuation levels in the area have all been lowered by one meaning that all Level 3 evacuations are now Level 2. Level 2 orders have been reduced to Level 1.

The other fire burning in the region, the Mount Hebron Fire, is now listed as 100% contained and there is only one fire engine left watching it, officials said.