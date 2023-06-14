PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In response to two wildfires in Umatilla County, Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Tuesday night.

Kotek approved the act after determining that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fires — and that threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting resources. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is now able to mobilize resources to assist local crews battling the flames, sending task forces of fire engines and personnel from six different counties.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 evacuation orders for the Hat Rock Fire, which is burning east of Hermiston and has been growing rapidly due to dry and extremely windy conditions. The fire is now estimated at 15,000 acres in Oregon.

Fire officials said that multiple residents self-evacuated due to the Mount Hebron Fire, burning northeast of Pendleton and that some buildings have been lost. However, fire officials said that the fire is now 99% contained.

“These are the first major wildfires of the season prompting approval of the Emergency Conflagration Act to allow urgent deployment of additional resources to our neighbors in Umatilla County,” Kotek said. “Right now, we are focused on keeping families and properties safe and providing up-to-date information as the wildfires evolve. I am grateful to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the regional fire departments who have been on the ground battling these fires with a quick, dedicated response. As wildfire season is now upon us, I urge Oregonians to be prepared and, most importantly, do your part to prevent wildfires.”

Stay with KOIN 6 News for continuing wildfire coverage.