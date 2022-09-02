The Rum Creek Fire scorches a forest in near Galice at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 (Courtesy: NOAA/NWS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rum Creek Fire in Southern Oregon grew almost 1000 acres overnight.

The fire, which started on Aug. 17, has been growing constantly and now sits at around 16,538 acres, or more than 25 square miles.

Crews are hard at work trying to contain the fire, but the fire commanders report that the warm and dry weather is making things hard.

“We’re making progress. The next couple of days will be a test on all the work we’ve done, due to the upcoming Red Flag weather for Friday’s shift,” said John Spencer, operating chief for Northwest IMT 13.

Crews have been reportedly using tactical burning on Friday to close access to unburned areas along the southern edge of the fire. There is also an effort to keep a 200-foot perimeter around the community of Galice and Almeda Bars areas.

The Fire Marshall’s office reports that in the coming days, crews will focus on constructing containment lines and connecting them to help suppress the spread of the fire.

There are no new evacuation orders in place.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency regarding the fire on Aug. 27.