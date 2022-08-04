Smoke from the Vantage Highway Fire spread to Grant County on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy: SE Washington IMT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vantage Highway Fire is ravaging across 26,490 acres of central Washington, officials reported Thursday morning.

Since the fire was initially reported Monday evening, it has grown significantly. Despite the brush fire’s rapid growth, fire crews have upped containment to 21%, according to the Northwest Interagency Central Coordination Center.

There is “sizable pockets” of area within the 26,490 acre perimeter that officials say is unburned. When taking this into account, the fire’s total acreage was about 17,000 as of Tuesday night, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team.

All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday night, however, the fire has threatened multiple structures and houses in the area.

Officials said a night crew watched the southern border overnight, while hand crews camped out near the northeast portion, which is reportedly the most active area.