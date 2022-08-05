Smoke from the Vantage Highway Fire spread to Grant County on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy: SE Washington IMT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The largest fire in the Pacific Northwest is still burning in Vantage, Wash. Friday morning.

The Vantage Highway Fire is spread across 26,490 acres in Kittias County. Fire crews have managed to contain about 35% of the brush fire that’s been ravaging since Monday morning.

In a release Thursday, officials said there are “sizable pockets” of area within the 26,490 acre perimeter that are unburned, meaning the blaze consumed about 17,000 acres.

Fire personnel are manning the fire line and working to keep flames away from a windmill farm located west of the fire. Mopping and patrol operations are underway along the southern and eastern parts, with crews searching for any more hot spots and pockets of fire.

Officials warned warming temperatures and winds may lead to an “uptick in fire activity” Friday.

At least one home and three structures were destroyed in the fire, while several others were threatened.

The Vantage Highway was reopened Thursday, however, officials have closed the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife areas. Air travel is also restricted in the area.