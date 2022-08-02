Crews fight the Vantage Highway Fire from the air as it expands north on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (Courtesy: SE Washington IMT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A town in Kittias County, Washington is under an evacuation notice Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire continues to grow.

A Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation notice was issued overnight for the town of Vantage. Residents living along the Columbia River were evacuated around 9 p.m. Monday, but those orders were ultimately cut back as firefighters minimized the threat. Those residents can return to their homes but are advised to stay alert.

The fire, named Vantage Highway Fire, started Monday and as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday has consumed 8,000 acres, or 12.5 square miles, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Officials said 10% of the fire is contained.

The Vantage Highway Fire started burning in Washington on Monday, August 1, 2022 (Courtesy: SE Washington IMT).

IMT officials said the fire is stretching north, toward the Whiskey Dick Creek Drainage. As temperatures and wind speed pickup, crews predict the risk of fire danger will increase. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

With much of the area engulfed by flames, Vantage Highway is shut down from Park Creek Road and Recreation Drive. Ginkgo State Park is also closed.

Officials said power was shut off in the area due to infrastructure concerns but will be restored when it’s safe.