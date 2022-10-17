PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused — which does not necessarily mean it was intentional — and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office released a cell phone video taken about 3:30 p.m. that afternoon, approximately the same time the fire began. The video was taken on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire began on Larch Mountain.

In a statement, Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson said they are looking for a “white or light-colored Subaru vehicle” and believe “there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle.”

This vehicle and people connected with it are ‘of interest’ in the investigation of the Nakia Creek Fire. Photo released October 17, 2022 (Clark County Fire Marshal)

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the people are urged to call the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office at 564.397.3320.

The Nakia Creek Fire remained relatively small and somewhat contained until Sunday, when unseasonably warm temperatures and strong easterly winds spread the blaze and caused evacuations of many residents in the area.

Find the latest Nakia Creek Fire evacuation map here

The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said as of Monday, there are approximately 2,487 residents under an evacuation order — with 1,111 under a Level 1 evacuation, 823 under a Level 2 evacuation and 553 under a Level 3 evacuation. These numbers are down from a whopping 39,446 total residents that were contacted for evacuation notices on Sunday night.