Evacuation level map for the Vensel Road Fire as of Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Wasco County Sheriff’s Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vensel Road Fire which began burning in Wasco County Thursday is now fully contained, officials said.

The fire flared up Thursday afternoon about 4.5 miles southeast of Mosier and immediately triggered evacuation orders. Even though the fire is contained as of Friday morning, Level 1 “Get Ready” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders remain in place.

According to reports, the fire burned about 3 acres. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says crews are working on mop-up operations now.