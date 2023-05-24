PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With much of Oregon still facing some form of drought, campers are asked to be mindful of a few campfire safety tips to avoid causing potentially disastrous wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service and National Parks Service offer the following information for building, maintaining and extinguishing a proper campfire.

Building a campfire

A campfire. (USFS)

For starters:

Before starting a campfire, be sure to clear the area of brush and flammable camping gear, the federal agencies say. All flammable objects should be at least 15 feet upwind of a campfire.

Campers are asked to purchase local firewood and kindling. Bringing wood from out of the area can help contribute to invasive pests and cause potential environmental issues.

Steps for building a campfire:

Based on the desired campfire use, campers should consider arranging their firewood using one of the following methods outlined here by Kamgrounds of America.

One simple and effective way to build a campfire is to layer larger pieces of wood in a crosshatch pattern, making a small, layered tower, the NPS says.

Once built, place kindling consisting of dried leaves, twigs or fire starters like paraffin-soaked cotton balls into the gaps in the wood.

Once the campfire is built, use matches or a lighter to ignite the kindling.

“Fire needs air to grow, so don’t just stack your wood in a dense pile,” the NPS says.

TIP: Because bark burns slower than the rest of the firewood, campers can speed up the ignition process by chopping firewood into thinner pieces.

A camper tends to a campfire. (Photo: NPS/Kent Miller)

Lighter fluid:

Using lighter fluid to accelerate the growth of a campfire is only recommended before the fire is started. Do not use other flammable substances not intended for fire-starting.

“Never use any other accelerants, like gasoline, as this can be super dangerous to you and others around you,” the NPS says. “Also, do not squirt lighter fluid onto embers or open flames, as this may lead to a quick flare-up and cause skin burns.”

The USFS recommends the following safety tips for maintaining a campfire:

More campfire tips from the USFS. (USFS)

Use an existing fire ring, don’t create a new one. When not in a designated campground, build your fire within a ring of rocks.

Clear all vegetation away from the fire ring (remove all flammable materials such as needles, leaves, sticks, etc.)

Select an open, level spot away from trees, logs, stumps, overhanging branches, dense dry grass, and forest litter. Keep your campfire small.

Keep plenty of water and a shovel nearby for throwing dirt on the fire if it gets out of control.

Never leave a campfire unattended! Even a small breeze could quickly cause the fire to spread. Make sure a responsible adult is always in attendance.

Extinguishing a campfire

The USFS and NPS recommend keeping plenty of water on hand to extinguish your campfire:

The first step for extinguishing a campfire is to drown it with water, the USFS says.

If no water is available, dirt or sand can also be used to smother the flames.

Spread the coals with a poker before using a shovel to smother the embers with dirt.

Test the area for warmth to ensure all the coals are extinguished.

Add more water:

When all these steps are completed, dump an extra bucket of water on the fire to make sure the fire is completely out.

“When you think you are done, take an extra minute and add more water,” the USFS says. “Finally, check the entire campsite for possible sparks or embers. It only takes one to start a forest fire.”