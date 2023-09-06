PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry stopped a potentially hazardous wildfire from spreading in the forested and residential areas of Lacombe on Sept. 2 by cutting down a burning tree that was sparked by a rolling thunderstorm.

Lebanon Fire District spokesperson Crystal Patterson told KOIN 6 News that firefighters responded to the hazardous fire at 4:13 p.m. and had to hike into the area due to the rural terrain. Arriving at the scene approximately 40 minutes later, firefighters quickly felled the tree and stopped the fire from spreading by 7:18 p.m.

“It was definitely in [an area] with increased danger for fire spreading and affecting homes,” Patterson said. “Thankfully, some local property owner spotted it right away and called it in.”

Dramatic video of the fire provided by the Lebanon Fire District shows the flaming tree creaking and crashing to the ground. The felled tree kicked up a flurry of hot embers that were extinguished by the firefighters already at the scene.

“This fire was completely contained thanks to eagle-eyed property owners who called it in, our crews who didn’t mind hoofin’ it up the hill, and our partners at the Oregon Department of Forestry,” Patterson said.