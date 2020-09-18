Volunteers open 24-hr donation site in Estacada

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) –– More than 100 volunteers in Estacada came together to help their neighbors in need by opening a 24-hour donation site off Highway 211.

A line of cars was dropping off and picking up donations all day Friday at The Cazadero Steakhouse parking lot (352 SE Highway 211 in Estacada).

The donation site was organized by the Estacada Community Watch group. People from around the region have been dropping off food, clothing, toiletries and other essentials for people impacted by the wildfires. Wild Mike’s Pizza donated hundreds of frozen pies to the cause.

Some families were returning home for the first time Friday after areas were reduced to Level 2.

“We live right here in town so we were evacuated,” Estacada resident Laura Shulzi told KOIN 6 News. “My daughter, son-in-law and I took our pets into the Gorge and camped. We were lucky to have a home.”

Kim Thompson with Estacada Community Watch said she knew of a whole family who returned Thursday night to find their house was a total loss.

“That’s what we are here for is to help those people,” Thompson said.

The group plans on running the donation site as long as people are in need. They said clothing items are no longer needed but other items are welcome.

Donate to the Estacada community recovery fund

The Molalla Fire District and Clackamas Fire are not accepting donations at their stations at this time. Clackamas Fire said donations can instead be made to the Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation or the Red Cross.