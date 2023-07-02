Fire crews will be in the area for a few hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfire the prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in Waldport just south of Hwy 101 has been contained and the evacuations were cancelled.

Officials with the Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue said crews will be “working the scene for another couple hours” and Hwy 101 in that area will remain shut down.

“Please avoid the area if you can and we will let you know as soon as the highway opens and evacuations are lifted,” officials said on their Facebook page.

Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.

The size of the blaze or what caused it has not yet been released.

No other information is available at this time.