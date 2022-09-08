PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to worsen wildfire conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said that fire danger will remain a serious concern through Saturday night.

“Weather conditions set the stage for a potentially disastrous weekend here in the Pacific Northwest,” Bayern said. “Fire danger will remain high as a thermal trough drives strong easterly winds through the region. This is a classic easterly wind event. We see this pattern set up in the winter frequently. But during this time of year, with our dry weather and added heat, it spells out high fire danger.”

The expansive red flag warnings span the length of the Cascade Range and run west across most of Oregon and Washington. The few areas to avoid the warnings include the western half of Coos County, all but the eastern edge of Curry County, and areas of Washington bordering the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Meanwhile, a fire weather watch has also been issued for areas of Central Oregon and Washington, east of the Cascades. These areas include all of Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco and Sherman Counties. The warning extends further east into the greater Pendleton area and north into Yakima and Kittitas Counties.

Oregon counties in a red flag warning

Clatsop

Columbia

Multnomah

Majority of Clackamas

Part of Hood River

Marion

Polk

Washington

Yamhill

Tillamook

Lincoln

Benton

Linn

Lane

Majority of Douglas

Jackson

Majority of Josephine

Some of Curry

Some of Coos

Some of Klamath

Oregon counties under a fire weather watch

Deschutes

Part of Hood River

Wasco

Sherman

Gilliam

Part of Morrow

Part of Umatilla

Part of Wheeler

Jefferson

Crook

Part of Klamath

Part of Lake

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches for Oregon and Washington. | KOIN 6

Washington counties under a red flag warning

Clark

Cowlitz

Most of Skamania

Wahkiakum

Pacific

Lewis

Thurston

Pierce

Grays Harbor

Kitsap

Mason

Most of Jefferson

Most of Clallam

Most of King

Most of Snohomish

Most of Skagit

Most of Whatcom

Most of Douglas

Part of Okanogan

Washington counties under a fire weather watch

Some of Skamania

Most of Klickitat

Most of Yakima

Benton

Franklin

Walla Walla

Kittitas

The red flag warning begins at midnight and will last through 11 p.m. Saturday. The Willamette Valley can expect 35 to 40-mph winds as early as Friday afternoon. In response to the alert, Portland Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to be especially cautious about fire danger for the next few days.

KOIN 7-day forecast.

“Fully extinguish cooking fires, do not park vehicles in tall grass, and avoid using power equipment that could ignite vegetation,” PFR said. “Reminder: A burn ban is still in effect in Multnomah County. Stay safe this weekend!”