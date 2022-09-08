PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to worsen wildfire conditions in the Pacific Northwest.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said that fire danger will remain a serious concern through Saturday night.
“Weather conditions set the stage for a potentially disastrous weekend here in the Pacific Northwest,” Bayern said. “Fire danger will remain high as a thermal trough drives strong easterly winds through the region. This is a classic easterly wind event. We see this pattern set up in the winter frequently. But during this time of year, with our dry weather and added heat, it spells out high fire danger.”
The expansive red flag warnings span the length of the Cascade Range and run west across most of Oregon and Washington. The few areas to avoid the warnings include the western half of Coos County, all but the eastern edge of Curry County, and areas of Washington bordering the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Meanwhile, a fire weather watch has also been issued for areas of Central Oregon and Washington, east of the Cascades. These areas include all of Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco and Sherman Counties. The warning extends further east into the greater Pendleton area and north into Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
Oregon counties in a red flag warning
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Multnomah
- Majority of Clackamas
- Part of Hood River
- Marion
- Polk
- Washington
- Yamhill
- Tillamook
- Lincoln
- Benton
- Linn
- Lane
- Majority of Douglas
- Jackson
- Majority of Josephine
- Some of Curry
- Some of Coos
- Some of Klamath
Oregon counties under a fire weather watch
- Deschutes
- Part of Hood River
- Wasco
- Sherman
- Gilliam
- Part of Morrow
- Part of Umatilla
- Part of Wheeler
- Jefferson
- Crook
- Deschutes
- Part of Klamath
- Part of Lake
Washington counties under a red flag warning
- Clark
- Cowlitz
- Most of Skamania
- Wahkiakum
- Pacific
- Lewis
- Thurston
- Pierce
- Grays Harbor
- Kitsap
- Mason
- Most of Jefferson
- Most of Clallam
- Most of King
- Most of Snohomish
- Most of Skagit
- Most of Whatcom
- Most of Douglas
- Part of Okanogan
Washington counties under a fire weather watch
- Some of Skamania
- Most of Klickitat
- Most of Yakima
- Benton
- Franklin
- Walla Walla
- Kittitas
The red flag warning begins at midnight and will last through 11 p.m. Saturday. The Willamette Valley can expect 35 to 40-mph winds as early as Friday afternoon. In response to the alert, Portland Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to be especially cautious about fire danger for the next few days.
“Fully extinguish cooking fires, do not park vehicles in tall grass, and avoid using power equipment that could ignite vegetation,” PFR said. “Reminder: A burn ban is still in effect in Multnomah County. Stay safe this weekend!”