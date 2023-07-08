PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in Wasco County prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations for the campgrounds of Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp.

The evacuation orders went into effect around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

The 25-acre fire has closed Forest Road 4480, 4481 and 4890, officials said. The area is southeast of Mount Hood.

The Oregon Forest Service is helping Wasco County crews fight this fire.

No other information is available at this time.