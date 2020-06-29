Wasco County wildfire prompts Level 1 evacuation notice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire in the Rowena area has prompted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office to issue a Level 1 evacuation notice on Sunday.

Level 1 is a “Get Ready” evacuation notice and applies to anyone in the area from 6090 Highway 30 West to 5220 Highway 30 West.

The wildfire is an estimated 10 acres in size.

The Oregon Department of Forestry reported that crews were able to stop the spread of the fire, which is burning mostly grass and scrub oak terrain.

Oregon Department of Forestry, @CRGNSA and @MCFR95 resources have stopped the spread of the Rowena Fire burning near Rowena in Wasco County. Firefighters continue to improve and strengthen the fireline and begin to mop-up. — Oregon Department of Forestry Central OR (@ODF_COD) June 28, 2020

Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene through the night.