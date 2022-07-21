Small outdoor cooking, warming or recreational fires are permitted during the ban.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced Thursday that all agencies within Washington County will enact a high-fire danger burn ban starting Monday, July 25, starting at 7 a.m.

The agencies include:

Banks Fire District #13

Cornelius Fire Department

Forest Grove Fire Department

Gaston Rural Fire District

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Burning restrictions are authorized under Oregon Revised Statute 478.960 and Oregon Fire Code 307.

The burn ban prohibits backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.), agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.) and any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

Small outdoor cooking, warming or recreational fires are permitted during the ban. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation and are fully extinguished after use.

Barbeque grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas or similar fuels are also allowed during the ban.

However, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says there may be more restrictive fire safety rules on and within a 1/8 mile of Oregon Department of Forestry protected land, which exists throughout much of rural Washington County. Restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles, and other public/private landowner and industrial fire restrictions. Click here for more details about ODF fire restrictions.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, if an agency responds to a fire that was started in willful violation of the ban, the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred, as well as legal fees.