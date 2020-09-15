Inslee to address wildfires, air quality, COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a wide-ranging press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on the wildfires, air quality and Washington’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

The governor is expected to begin his press conference at 2:30 p.m. and will be joined by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman.

At his last press conference on September 11, Inslee said 14 large fires are burning in the state and are the most damaging in state history, except for 2015.

“These are not just wildfires. They are climate fires. And we can not, and we will not vendor our state and expose people to have their homes burn down and lives lost because of climate fires,” he said.

“We need to act and put people to work building clean energy jobs to fight climate change.”

