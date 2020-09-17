Inslee to address Washington wildfires, COVID responses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to talk about the wildfires along with the ongoing pandemic in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The governor will be joined by mental and behavioral health providers and a student mental health advocate when the press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, Inslee said Washington passed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths while historic wildfires have burned more than 620,000 acres across the state.

Inslee discussed those numbers, current “oppressive” air quality and the effects of human-caused climate change in a press briefing on Monday.

Officials are confident in their ability to contain the current wildfires and protect communities, Inslee said. Washington has freed up some resources to help other states — including Oregon — with their fire fighting efforts.

“It’s not a lot, but it is a gesture: we’re all in this together,” said Inslee.