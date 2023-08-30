The Tunnel 5 Fire seen spreading along the Skamania County hillside in July of 2023. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The State of Washington is seeing fewer wildfires by the end of August 2023 than it has for any other year in the past decade, data provided by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources shows.

Between the dates of Jan. 1 and Aug. 27, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has handled a total of 943 wildfires in 2023. During the same timeframe dating back to 2013, Washington’s previous low for annual fires totals by Aug. 27 occurred in 2017, when the state saw 949 wildfires, the data shows. The largest number of wildfires during this period occurred during the 2021 wildfire season, when the state was already battling 1,925 wildfires spanning nearly 670,000 acres.

DNR 10-year (year-to-date) wildfire statistics for annual number of wildfires by Aug. 27. (DNR)

DNR spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward told KOIN 6 News that attempting to predict the severity of a wildfire season before it’s over is a “fool’s errand.” However, for this time of year, Kyle-Milward said the numbers are “pretty dang good.”

“DNR ignitions are the lowest they’ve been in a decade — and significantly below the 10-year average,” Kyle-Milward said. “That takes the agency’s fire year from relatively average to pretty dang good. And of course, I’m talking again about the big picture here — obviously, to the people negatively impacted by wildfire, there’s no such thing as a good fire season.”

DNR 10-year (year-to-date) wildfire statistics for annual wildfire acreage by Aug. 27. (DNR)

The 2023 annual average for acres burned by DNR-managed wildfires is also below the 10-year average for the end of August, though it’s not the lowest. DNR data shows that, so far, wildfires managed by the agency have burned 103,000 acres across the state in 2023. Washington’s highest annual average for acres burned within the last 10 years was in 2015, when wildfires had already torched more than 753 acres at this point in the wildfire season.

“Even if you wanted to remove the outlier years of 2021, which had a record number of fires in April and historic drought, and 2015, which had the Okanogan Complex, this year’s DNR-acres number is comfortably in the upper part of the middle pack,” Kyle-Milward said. “So, a relatively average fire year [by acreage] for DNR.”

There are 17 “large” wildfires currently burning in Washington and Oregon, spanning approximately 125,000 total acres, Northwest Interagency Coordination Center data shows.

Roughly 5,000 firefighters are assigned to these fires.