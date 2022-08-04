LIND, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday that all Lind residents need to evacuate immediately and that about 10 homes had burned. News outlets reported that the Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire was expected to pass through town.

A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. that westbound State Route 21 at State Route 395 was closed for wildfire activity.

Additional fires near Spokane and Ellensburg were also prompting evacuations.