Washington utility has no plans to shut off power for fires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines.
Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires.
But Avista Utilities representative Dave James tells the Spokesman-Review power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the utility at this point.
During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.