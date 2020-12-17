WATCH: Q&A with FEMA, state officials on wildfire recovery efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been three months since the Labor Day wind storms resulted in massive infernos up and down the state of Oregon on the western side of the Cascades.

More than 1 million acres burned, and nine people were lost. Thousands lost their homes, and upwards of half a million Oregonians were under an evacuation level at some point during those two weeks in September.

Since then, the recovery efforts have been ongoing. On Thursday, officials with FEMA and the state’s Office of Emergency Management are joining Emily Burris in the new KOIN Now studio via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. to talk about the latest efforts to help restore properties around the state.

This story will be updated.