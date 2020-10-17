Watch: Video shows wildfire damage in Gates

The Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire ravaged the Santiam Canyon, burning more than 398,000 acres.

GATES, Ore. (KOIN) — New drone video from Gates, Oregon shows the devastation left behind after the Beachie Creek Fire ravaged the small town.

James Thomas sent KOIN 6 News video showing melted signs, gutted buildings, and scorched trees along the mountains.

Both the Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire ripped through the Santiam Canyon, burning a combined 398,042 acres, as of Oct. 16, 2020.

Fire officials are hoping both fires will be contained by the end of October, but the Lionshead Fire, which is burning about 14 miles west of Warm Springs, is still only 46% contained.

On Thursday, the Marion County Board of Commissioners approved an order to waive Marion County building and septic permit fees for people whose primary residences were damaged or destroyed by the September 2020 wildfires.

The waiver will cover approximately $2,000 per 1,500-square-foot home. Officials say there were about 800 Marion County homes damaged or destroyed by the fires. Of those, about 470 are considered primary residences.

County officials say insurance typically covers permit fees, but the waiver will hopefully make more insurance funds available to people as they rebuild.

Fee waivers will be based on fees for a dwelling of a similar-sized footprint as the dwelling being repaired or replaced. The waivers apply to Marion County building and septic permit fees. The policy is effective for five years for permits that qualify between Sept. 8, 2020 and Sept. 8, 2025.

For more information, contact Marion County Public Works at 503-588-5147 or email building@co.marion.or.us.