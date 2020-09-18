‘We want to rebuild’: Santiam Canyon residents return

STAYTON, Ore. (KOIN) — As people return to their homes and properties in the Santiam Canyon, they are finding out what they have left, and what they now need. Local community members held a meeting Friday morning to discuss the next steps for residents.

At a donation site at Anthony’s Hall in Stayton, people can get clothing, food, and information on how to get help. Donations have flooded in so quickly that storage containers are holding what the building can’t. The people who organized it hope it starts people’s recovery—whether they have a home to come back to or not, they can get those basic things, or even some toys and games.

Food donations for evacuees of the Beachie Creek Fire organized at a donation center in Stayton. September 18, 2020 (KOIN)

“So they left with nothing and they have nothing, so what, in this phase, are the things that they need and that’s what we’ve stocked it with,” said donation center organizer Ed Dielh.

The Beachie Creek Fire moved so quickly through the canyon, people were forced to flee in the middle of the night, leaving much behind. Some of the volunteers who rushed in to help were evacuated themselves.

For how quickly the fire showed up on this community’s doorstep, they’re wanting to rebuilding even quicker.

“We are having people look at their homes and figure out what it means to go back there,” said Marion County Commissioner Chair Colm Willis. “We’re starting to plan on rebuilding, so that’s the focus right now. We want to keep people safe and we want to rebuild. We want to rebuild as soon as possible.”

The Santiam Canyon Relief Fund was started to help get resources to families in need—whether that’s for gas, help paying for a hotel, and, eventually, rebuilding.