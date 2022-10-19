PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nakia Creek Fire continues to burn, while crews Tuesday struggled due to heavy fog and smoke in the area, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said.

The fire grew slightly Tuesday, up another 73 acres, making it a total of 1,869 acres. It remains 12 percent contained.

Officials say the heavy fog prevented the use of aircraft Tuesday, but they hope for better conditions Wednesday as the fog in the area is lighter. Firefighters on the ground continue their mission to complete firelines and reinforce existing lines.

Temperatures are expected to heat up Thursday, but rain is coming, which officials say will help extinguish hot spots, but could also make the area harder to traverse for firefighters working on the steep slopes.

Evacuation levels remain the same Wednesday morning.