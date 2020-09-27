Weather plays major role in Oregon wildfire containment

Shift in winds to send smoke in different directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here are the latest updates surrounding the several wildfires burning across Oregon:

Holiday Farm Fire

After days of wetting rain and cool temperatures, warm and dry east winds will enter the area where Holiday Farm Fire is burning later Sunday, pushing temperatures into the mid 80’s through Wednesday.

Fire officials monitoring the fire in Lane County said they are cautiously optimistic that work accomplished so far will result in similar results from the last time these conditions tested control lines just four days ago.

“That east wind event fanned flames and stirred up embers deep inside the fire’s interior,” officials said in a release Sunday. “But, [it] did not create any problems outside established containment lines.”

More than 500 firefighters are still working on the fire, gridding areas and extinguishing hot spots. Hazard tree and debris removal will continue along Highway 126, but local motor vehicle traffic will be allowed through with a pilot car along a 10-mile stretch between mileposts 28 and 38, according to officials.

As of Sunday, the Holiday Farm Fire was deemed 50% contained. It has burned 173,094 acres to date.

Beachie Creek Fire

Marion County’s Beachie Creek Fire has swallowed 192,838 acres to date and is 56% contained as of Sunday, according to officials monitoring the fire.

Residents just returning to their homes along the Highway 22 corridor will see and smell more smoke. Fire officials said the smoke will be a result of a shift in wind direction.

Firefighters are slated to turn their attention to monitoring the fire edge and making sure any hot spots are destroyed.

Officials also warned that in the coming weeks, warmer weather, low humidity, and winds will dry small sticks and organic materials — increasing the possibility of nearby trees catching fire.

“If next to burning tree stumps, [the organic materials] could ignite and creep inside of the fire’s boundary in the northeast, towards the Bull of the Woods Wilderness,” officials said in a release Sunday. “These heat sources will continue to smolder, and smoke will remain within the perimeter for weeks, but not affecting the perimeter.”

Lionshead Fire

Shifts in wind direction will also affect those around the nearby Lionshead Fire.

“The high winds yesterday tested some areas of the fire that had been inactive, but the control lines passed that test,” officials said in a release Sunday. “There was interior burning, but no fire spread. The more immediate problem was the need to pull crews and equipment back momentarily in areas where the windy conditions presented a danger due to hazard trees falling.”

As of Sunday, the Lionshead Fire was 34% contained and has burned nearly 205,000 acres in Marion County.

Riverside Fire

The human-caused Riverside Fire burning in Clackmas County has been kept at bay for several consecutive days after more than three inches of rain fell over the fire area in the past week.

“No spread is expected,” fire officials said in a release Sunday. “It will take a few days of warmer and dry weather before fine fuels such as grass are able to carry fire.”

In addition to monitoring fire lines and mop-up work, crews will work along Highway 224 — the main access to the Timberlake Job Corp and Ripplebrook Guard Station.

The Riverside Fire is 34% contained and has burned 138,029 acres since September 8.