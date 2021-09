An aerial view of Mill City months after the Beachie Creek Fire, December 2020 (Courtesy: Zach Urness)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon wildfire victims have until Wednesday to opt in for a state-led cleanup program.

The state has a September 15 deadline for victims of the 2020 wildfires to sign up. The cleanup helps property owners with debris removal on their property.

Wildfire survivors who have not yet signed up for cleanup can call 503-934-1700 to enroll before the deadline.

Wildfires in Oregon burned more than 1 million acres across the state in 2020.