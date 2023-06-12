Photos of smoke billowing from a brush fire in South Salem on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Virgil Mccurdy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As summer approaches and temperatures grow hotter and drier, there are a couple of terms meteorologists might begin saying more often: fire weather watch and red flag warning.

They both relate to dangerous fire conditions, but there are some slight differences between the two.

The National Weather Service says it issues a fire weather watch to prepare the public and land managers for upcoming weather conditions that could contribute to creating an extensive wildland fire or extreme fire behavior.

The fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are possible, but not imminent or occurring.

A red flag warning, on the other hand, means people should take action now and be extremely careful with open flames. A red flag warning means fire conditions are imminent, ongoing or expected to occur shortly.

“The main difference between these two alerts is the lead time up to the event,” explained KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “The Fire Weather Watch’s lead time and duration is longer, so it typically will go into place first and up to 72 hours in advance before fire conditions set in.”

However, that’s not always the case.

Bayern said if meteorologists are very confident in the fact that elevated fire danger or fire conditions are imminent or happening now, they’ll issue a red flag warning without first issuing a fire weather watch.

A fire weather watch was in place for the part of the Columbia River Gorge from The Dalles to Pendleton, Ore. on June 12, 2023. (KOIN)

Both a fire weather watch and a red flag warning outline the criteria for dangerous weather conditions in the same way, meaning both occur when there’s low relative humidity and gusty winds in the forecast.

Typically, when relative humidity is near 30% or lower, the concern for fire danger grows. A dry and unstable air mass defined by the Haines Index and the possibility for lightning are other factors that contribute to issuing a fire weather watch and red flag warning.

Although wildfires are more likely to occur on or around a red flag warning day, the Bureau of Land Management reminds the public that they can occur at any time.