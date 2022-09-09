A PGE map shows where power will be shut off on Sept. 9. 2022 (PGE).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community resource centers are opening their doors for those affected by the power shutoffs in Oregon.

Red flag warnings were issued throughout the state for Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 as a result of low humidity and high temperatures, which can signal wildfires.

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced public safety power shutoffs starting Friday morning. This is a preventative measure to curtail wildfire risks.

Each company has listed community resource centers that will be open during the shutoffs, and where you can find them.

These community resource centers provided by PGE will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday:

Silverton Safeway at 301 Westfield Street, Silverton, OR 97381

Jim’s Market at 12350 NW Main Street, Banks, OR 97106

Sheridan High School at 433 S Bridge Street, Sheridan, OR 97378

Welches Elementary School at 24901 E Salmon River Road, Welches, OR 97067

Estacada Baptist Church 29101 SE Eagle Creek Road, Estacada, OR 97023

Pacific Power also provided a number of community resource centers that will be open on Sept. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., or whenever power is restored.

Glide High School at 18990 N Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443

Bethel Baptist Church at 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325

Sankey Park at 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386

Learn more about how to prepare for the possible power shutoffs here.