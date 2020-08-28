‘Go Now’ evacuations ordered at White River Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for an area along Hwy 216 where the White River Fire continues to burn.

Officials said the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and 216, also included are all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Roadd have now been placed on Level 3 GO Evacuation Notice.

A map of the White River Fire, August 27, 2020 (Inciweb)

Residents in that are are urged to evacuate now. Those who are displaced are urged to go to Maupin High School.

White River Fire – incident overview

White River Fire – evacuation notices

The fire was discovered August 17 and performed initial attack on the White River Fire on the Mt Hood National Forest, about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp at an elevation of 3700 feet. Lightning cause the fire, which has burned more than 2700 acres and is 10% contained.

Earlier this week a firefighting helicopter pilot died in a crash while working the battle the White River Fire.

