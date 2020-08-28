White River Fire grows to 4,500 acres, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for an area along Highway 216 where the White River Fire continues to burn — now reaching over 4,000 acres.

Officials said the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and 216, also included are all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road have now been placed on Level 3 GO Evacuation Notice. As of Friday morning, the blaze has burned a total of 4,500 acres and still remains at 10% containment.

A map of the White River Fire, August 27, 2020 (Inciweb)

Residents in the area are being urged to evacuate now. The American Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at Maupin High School on Thursday but was closed it by Friday morning. However, the Red Cross is still providing help to families affected by the fire. They can be reached at 1-888-680-1455.

White River Fire – incident overview

White River Fire – evacuation notices

The fire was discovered on August 17 and performed an initial attack on the White River Fire on the Mt Hood National Forest, about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp at an elevation of 3700 feet. Authorities have determined lightning caused the fire.

Earlier this week a firefighting helicopter pilot died in a crash while working the battle the White River Fire.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.