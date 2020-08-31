White River Fire now burning over 15K acres, still 10% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White River Fire has now reached over 15,000 acres, according to officials.

In a Monday morning update, officials say a total of 15,418 acres are burning due to the wildfire. Fire crews reportedly had a successful day on Sunday, when they were able to hold the perimeter of the blaze without much spread and worked to further contain the flames. With the diligent work of nearly 1,000 fire personnel, the containment level remains at 10%.

According to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department, the following evacuations are in place:

Level 3, GO: All residences on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road to include all residences on Ayres Road and on Barber Lane and Barlow Road; all of Juniper Flat area to Highway 197 including Pine Grove.

Level 2, GET SET: The area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Road to include Muller Road; the area east of Highway 197 to include Old Wapinitia to include all of Oak Springs Road to the Deschutes River.

Level 1, GET READY: The area of Sportsman’s Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, west side Highway 197, to include the beginning of Badge Creek Rd, Fairgrounds Road to the intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds Road going east to Highway 197, includes Davidson Grade Road, Tygh valley Road, Wamic Market Road and Ross Road, along with the City of Maupin, west side of the Deschutes to include all roads up to Old Wapinitia/ Highway 197 intersection.

White River Fire Public Information Map, August 30, 2020 (Inciweb)

White River Fire – incident overview

White River Fire – evacuation notices

The fire was discovered on August 17. Crews performed an initial attack on the Mt. Hood National Forest, about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp, at an elevation of 3700 feet. Red Cross is providing help to families affected by the fire. They can be reached at 1-888-680-1455.

Last week, a firefighting helicopter pilot tragically died in a crash while working the battling the blaze.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.