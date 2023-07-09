The Boulder Fire burning in the Mount Hood National Forest. (USFS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Boulder Fire, a wildfire burning in a steep, heavily forested area of the Mount Hood National Forest, has grown to more than 60 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Hood National Forest office states that firefighters are actively attempting to control the fire, which ignited on July 8 just southeast of Mount Hood near Boulder Lake Trailhead in the Barlow Ranger District.

“Four engines, four hotshot crews and two heavy helicopters are actively working on the fire, with additional resources en route,” the USFS said.

A map of the Bolder Fire. (WCSO)

Campgrounds at Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp remain under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders. Forest Roads 4480, 4481 and 4890 are closed in the area. New evacuation orders will be shared to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Visitors are asked to avoid the area as conditions can change quickly,” the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said. “Smoke impacts are anticipated in the vicinity of the fire, with warm and dry conditions forecast to persist throughout the week.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.