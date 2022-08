PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Small but growing wildfires in central Oregon led to evacuation notices for people in the Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.

The evacuations are caused by the Fly Creek Fire that is burning near Balancing Rocks on Lake Billy Chinook in Jefferson County.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the grass, brush and juniper fire has consumed about 30 acres.