Wildfire cleanup in Otis organized by man who lost home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A team of volunteers is working to clean up one of the hardest-hit areas from this year’s wildfire season. Among the organizers of the effort is a man who lost his own home to a wildfire in the Otis area.

Associate Pastor Corey Rivera shares his experience evacuating with his family from the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in September. He has now organized a cleanup effort for the community. October 24, 2020 (KOIN)

On Saturday, Associate Pastor Corey Rivera was cleaning up his own property, along with several others. The father of eight said the day before the fire came, the family had gotten together for a barbeque. Smoke was in the air, but according to him, it didn’t appear to be a concerning situation at that point. They went to bed that night, and early the next morning they awoke to law enforcement pounding in their doors and windows, yelling for them to evacuate.

“About 11, we went to bed,” recalled Rivera. “It got to the point where it was scary. I don’t know what the reports were—everything was moving so loud. About 1:30, I was asleep, Oregon State Police and fire marshals knock on the windows—’Get up, get out now.'”

He said the family escaped with just a couple laundry baskets full of clothes and their social security cards.

Along with their home, they lost irreplaceable photos and other family treasures in the fire. But Rivera said he and his wife will get through this as a team, with the biggest message to remember God’s love.

Volunteers help clean up after the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in the Otis area. October 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Volunteers help clean up after the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in the Otis area. October 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Volunteers help clean up after the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in the Otis area. October 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Associate Pastor Corey Rivera shares his experience evacuating with his family from the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in September. He has now organized a cleanup effort for the community. October 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Around 100 people volunteered to clean up destruction left behind by the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in the Pony Trail area of Otis. Rivera said he will be working on cleanup through the 31st of October, having taken some time off from work in order to get the project going. He hopes others will step in to help continue the cleanup after he returns to work next week in Lincoln City.