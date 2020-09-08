Wildfire destroys Washington town; Inslee to speak

Charred land and rubble remain after a wildfire in the small town of Malden, Wash., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, destroying an estimated 70% of homes in the northern Whitman County community, The Spokesman-Review reports. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hurricane-force winds in the Pacific Northwest are making fighting wildfires extremely challenging.

The winds and hot temperatures are kicking up wildfires across parts of Washington and Oregon, burning nearly 300,000 acres just Monday in Washington. Forecasters expect winds of 75 miles per hour to turn small fires into huge ones.

The small town of Malden in eastern Washington is mostly destroyed.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address the wildfires. Representatives from the Washingotn Department of Natural Resources, the Washington State Patrol and the state Emergency Management Division will also join the press conference.

The power company has cut electricity to communities around Mount Hood in Oregon as a precaution. Dangerous conditions are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

This forecasted fire weather is extremely rare and occurs only a few times a century.

An untouched greenhouse is seen in the foreground of a brush fire west of Fairchild Air Force Base on Christensen Road off of U.S. Highway 2, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Airway Heights, Wash. Relatives of a homeowner said that their family member’s house and barn burned down, which they said resulted in the deaths of five dogs and numerous other small pets, plus one goat, although they were able to free all of the horses in time. A Red Flag Warning was issued earlier in the day, and high winds coupled with the “Very High” designation for fire risk meant the region suffered many large fires. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Freed horses that escaped the brush fire on Christensen Road off of U.S. Highway 2 run unbridled until they can be corralled on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Airway Heights, Wash. Relatives of a homeowner said that their family member’s house and barn burned down, which they said resulted in the deaths of five dogs and numerous other small pets, plus one goat, although they were able to free all of the horses in time. A Red Flag Warning was issued earlier in the day, and high winds coupled with the “Very High” designation for fire risk meant the region suffered many large fires. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Mike Menalia pauses his ATV on the banks of the Okanogan River and watches a pile of old railroad ties burn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Okanogan, Wash. The river’s waters stopped the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire from crossing and burning his home. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

An American flag waves in the the wind next to a pile of burning railroad ties in the wake of the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Okanogan, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Late afternoon light catches smoke from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire near a structure that appeared to be empty long before the fire, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, near Omak, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Charred land and rubble remain after a wildfire in the small town of Malden, Wash., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, destroying an estimated 70% of homes in the northern Whitman County community, The Spokesman-Review reports. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

A wildfire destroyed the town of Malden, Washington, September 7, 2020 (Credit: Evan Ellis/Pullman Radio)

A wildfire destroyed the town of Malden, Washington, September 7, 2020 (Credit: Evan Ellis/Pullman Radio)

A wildfire destroyed the town of Malden, Washington, September 7, 2020 (Credit: Evan Ellis/Pullman Radio)

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report