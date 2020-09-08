Wildfire destroys Washington town; Inslee to speak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hurricane-force winds in the Pacific Northwest are making fighting wildfires extremely challenging.
The winds and hot temperatures are kicking up wildfires across parts of Washington and Oregon, burning nearly 300,000 acres just Monday in Washington. Forecasters expect winds of 75 miles per hour to turn small fires into huge ones.
The small town of Malden in eastern Washington is mostly destroyed.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address the wildfires. Representatives from the Washingotn Department of Natural Resources, the Washington State Patrol and the state Emergency Management Division will also join the press conference.
The power company has cut electricity to communities around Mount Hood in Oregon as a precaution. Dangerous conditions are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
This forecasted fire weather is extremely rare and occurs only a few times a century.
KOIN 6 News contributed to this report
