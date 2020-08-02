Wildfire east of Hood River prompts heavy response

The Oregon Department of Forestry is leading the response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a large wildfire was growing east side of Hood River Saturday night.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire units were on the way to the scene of the fire, which was burning outside Parkdale. Hood River Fire said the blaze was an estimated 15 acres in size.

No nearby homes or buildings are threatened at this time.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has taken lead on the incident. No other details about the fire were immediately confirmed.

This image is from Underwood, Washington, across the Columbia River. We hope that this is something that can be harnessed quickly. It brings back instant memories of the Eagle Creek fire.

Weather Conditions

This fire will meet a calm wind, southwest at 5 mph, and a relative humidity around 60 to 70 percent overnight.

A weak wind may lead to a challenge in locating the direction of the fire spread. The wind through Hood River county will increase on Sunday afternoon, running out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

The relative humidity is going to drop to the 20s come Sunday afternoon and evening. That drop in the relative humidity is going to take some of the moisture from the fuels. An image from the “Fire Temperature RGB” satellite imagery shows a small red dot around Hood River county Saturday night. This indicates a small fire.

The local geography around the Columbia River Gorge can include steep terrain and challenging cliffs. This may lead to fire spread due to the flames warming vegetation that may be directly above because of the terrain.





