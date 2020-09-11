Wildfire evacuees asked to register with Red Cross as ‘Safe and Well’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As tens of thousands of Oregonians flee from their homes under evacuation orders, many are wondering if their loved ones are safe or how they can mark themselves as safe.

The American Red Cross has updated its “Safe and Well” check-in site for the wildfires raging across Oregon and Washington.

Those who have survived and are “safe and well” are invited to register and check themselves in, and those who are searching for their loved ones will only be able to see a first name, a last name and the messages posted by their loved ones.

Click here to list yourself as “safe and well” with the American Red Cross, or click here to start searching for a loved one.

Nearly 900,000 acres have burned since hot, dry and windy conditions on Monday set the table for multiple wildland infernos across the Pacific Northwest, with some destroying nearly entire towns.