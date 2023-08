A half-acre wildfire flared up along the Sandy River on Monday Aug. 14 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small wildfire flared up along the Sandy River on Monday morning, officials said.

According to Clackamas Fire, the half-acre fire, located near Dodge Park Boulevard on the west side of the Sandy River, is showing moderate behavior with isolated tree torching.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is responding to the scene and firefighters are staying on scene until they arrive.

No other details were immediately available.

