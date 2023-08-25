A small wildfire broke out near Bull Run Dam on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire broke out Friday south of Bull Run Dam near Sandy, officials said.

According to Clackamas Fire, a 40-acre wildfire started up on Forest Service lands.

Currently, a helicopter and two fixed-wing fire bosses are attacking the blaze, officials said.

Clackamas Fire warned that people in the area may see and smell smoke, especially near Highway 26.

Information about the fire is limited, but authorities said no structures are threatened currently.

No other details were immediately available.

