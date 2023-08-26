A small wildfire broke out near Bull Run Dam on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The wildfire in the Bull Run Watershed near Portland’s primary source of water has grown from 35 to 225 acres, the US Forest Service said Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to Clackamas Fire, the fire in the Mt. Hood National Forest is approximately one mile south of Bull Run Reservoir.

“Hand crews, engines, & a hotshot crew are continuing to work into the night,” Clackamas Fire said in a Tweet on Friday, Aug. 25.

Portland Water Bureau officials say the reservoir is not currently threatened, but they are working closely with the Mt. Hood Fire Service to help them determine how best to fight it.

“Portland’s water is still safe to drink,” Communications Director Felicia Heaton told the Portland Tribune on Friday, Aug. 25.

