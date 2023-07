PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm brush fire near Sheridan shut down Highway 18 in both directions on Monday afternoon, according to TripCheck.

The fire was located between mileposts 30 and 34 and fire crews from multiple agencies were on the scene.

The highway has been re-opened.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is heading to the scene.