Wildfire near Warm Springs grows in hot, gusty conditions

The S-503 Fire is near Warm Springs and began June 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Dave Tragethon/Mount Hood)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire on the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation has grown to about 800 acres after sparking around 6 p.m. Friday.

The S-503 Fire, about 3 miles east of Hwy 26 and 10 miles north of Simnasho, brought multiple agencies to the front. The hot, dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to be a factor in fighting this fire, the CTWS fire management said on their Facebook page.

It’s not clear what caused this fire to start, officials said.

Dave Tragethon with Mount Hood said the fire is visible on their webcams. “It looks like it’s blowing up a bit,” he told KOIN 6 News.

The Statesman Journal reported the wildfire is around 800 acres as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The fire is about 92 miles from Portland.

