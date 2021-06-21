Wildfire near Warm Springs Reservation grows to 6,700 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation has grown from 4,300 acres to 6,700 acres, according to officials.

The S-503 Fire, about 3 miles east of Hwy 26 and 10 miles north of Simnasho, brought multiple agencies to the front after first sparking around 6 p.m. on Friday. The hot, dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to be a factor in fighting this fire, the CTWS fire management said on their Facebook page.

According to an official report, crews have been working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Firefighters say the blaze appears to be moving to the southeast.

As of Sunday, the wildfire was 0% contained.

Evacuation Levels as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Wasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Level 2 GET READY: All residences west of the intersection of Kelly Springs Road and Back Walters Road, anything else previously under level 1 east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.

It’s not clear what caused this fire to start, officials said.

Dave Tragethon with Mount Hood said the fire is visible on their webcams. “It looks like it’s blowing up a bit,” he told KOIN 6 News.

The fire is about 92 miles from Portland.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.