Wildfire officials urge public to stay out of restricted zones

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters have had several encounters with drivers and other motorists who have been within closed areas — even within the fire footprint, according to multiple agencies.

“Unauthorized access puts motorists at risk of accidents or injuries from falling trees or fire burning across a roadway,” officials said in a release Sunday. “[That’s] in addition to accidents involving engines, equipment or other fire-related vehicles.”

The majority of encounters have been along Highway 46 between Detroit and Breitenbush Hot Springs. The area has seen numerous trees fall across the roadway and officials said more trees are at risk of falling — particularly on Forest Roads 2231, 2233 and 4693 where the fire is also still active.

“While all firefighters have some level of first aid training, they may not come across the scene in a timely fashion, or be able to bring in an ambulance,” officials said. “This also takes firefighters away from their work fighting the fire and ensuring it does not escape containment lines.”

For a full list of closures, visit the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Wildfire Response and Recovery page.

Latest Numbers

Lionshead Fire: 45% containment; 204,385 acres

Beachie Creek Fire: 59% containment; 193,282 acres

Riverside Fire: 54% containment; 138,085 acres

Holiday Farm Fire: 75% containment, 173094 acres

While cleanup and repair work continues, fire behavior is expected to remain much of the same as it has the previous several days, officials said.