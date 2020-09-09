Fires and evacuations: Here’s what you need to know

Multiple fire agencies joined together to battle wildfires that raged out of control in Santiam Canyon in Marion County, September 8, 2020 (KOIN)

Thousands of people have fled their homes as fires burn across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people have fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what the governor coined a “once in a generation event.”

This is a county-by-county breakdown of the major wildfires that were burning across much of the state as of Tuesday evening, including Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation information.

Clackamas County

Sweeping Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations were in place as the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires burned across Clackamas County. A state of emergency was declared by county leaders Tuesday morning. Mt Hood National Forest has been closed to all public recreation access.

Clackamas County Level 3 evacuations include the entire area south of Hwy 211 between Estacada and Woodburn:

Mulino: Burns Road to Grave Road to Howards Mill Road, including South Wave Road.

Oregon City: Redland and Potter roads

Colton area: Unger Road

Molalla area: Wilhoit and Bird roads

Clackamas County evacuation zones

Jackson County

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Alameda Fire, one of two fires burning in Jackson County, near the communities of Talent, Phoenix and Medford.

Jackson County Level 3 evacuations:

Medford: South Pacific Hwy to South Stage Road toward Kings Hwy and Stewart Ave

Phoenix: from Fern Valley to Grove Road on the east side and west side from exit 24 North to Glenwood Estates

Lane County

A fire burning east of Eugene in the McKenzie River corridor has led to multiple evacuation notices.

Lane County Level 3 evacuations:

Walterville Elementary east to McKenzie Ranger Station, including all roads to the north and south of the highway

Upper Camp Creek Road and residents past Wendling Road on either side of Marcola Road

Mohawk Valley north of Marcola Road and Hill Road

Marion County

A state of emergency was declared for Marion County and Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked by the governor as two wildfires ripped through the Santiam Canyon area of Marion County, prompting Level 3 evacuations for several communities.

Marion County Level 3 evacuation:

Lyons

Mehama

Mill City

Gates

Detroit

Idanha

Hwy 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mill

Washington County

Two separate fires were burning in Washington County: one near Hagg Lake dubbed the “Powerline Fire” and another south of the community of Midway.

Washington County Level 3 evacuation:

Cherry Grove

SW Weaver Drive

SW Wildfire Drive

NE Brooks Lane

NE Jaquith Lane

NE Ellis Lane

NE Mountain Top Road

NE Bald Peak Road

NE McCormick Road

NE Bryan Creek

NE Quarter Mile Lane

NE Chehalem Drive

NE Hillside Drive

