Fires and evacuations: Here’s what you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people have fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what the governor coined a “once in a generation event.”
This is a county-by-county breakdown of the major wildfires that were burning across much of the state as of Tuesday evening, including Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation information.
Clackamas County
Sweeping Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations were in place as the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires burned across Clackamas County. A state of emergency was declared by county leaders Tuesday morning. Mt Hood National Forest has been closed to all public recreation access.
Clackamas County Level 3 evacuations include the entire area south of Hwy 211 between Estacada and Woodburn:
- Mulino: Burns Road to Grave Road to Howards Mill Road, including South Wave Road.
- Oregon City: Redland and Potter roads
- Colton area: Unger Road
- Molalla area: Wilhoit and Bird roads
Clackamas County evacuation zones
Jackson County
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Alameda Fire, one of two fires burning in Jackson County, near the communities of Talent, Phoenix and Medford.
Jackson County Level 3 evacuations:
Medford: South Pacific Hwy to South Stage Road toward Kings Hwy and Stewart Ave
Phoenix: from Fern Valley to Grove Road on the east side and west side from exit 24 North to Glenwood Estates
Lane County
A fire burning east of Eugene in the McKenzie River corridor has led to multiple evacuation notices.
Lane County Level 3 evacuations:
- Walterville Elementary east to McKenzie Ranger Station, including all roads to the north and south of the highway
- Upper Camp Creek Road and residents past Wendling Road on either side of Marcola Road
- Mohawk Valley north of Marcola Road and Hill Road
Marion County
A state of emergency was declared for Marion County and Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked by the governor as two wildfires ripped through the Santiam Canyon area of Marion County, prompting Level 3 evacuations for several communities.
Marion County Level 3 evacuation:
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Hwy 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mill
Washington County
Two separate fires were burning in Washington County: one near Hagg Lake dubbed the “Powerline Fire” and another south of the community of Midway.
Washington County Level 3 evacuation:
- Cherry Grove
- SW Weaver Drive
- SW Wildfire Drive
- NE Brooks Lane
- NE Jaquith Lane
- NE Ellis Lane
- NE Mountain Top Road
- NE Bald Peak Road
- NE McCormick Road
- NE Bryan Creek
- NE Quarter Mile Lane
- NE Chehalem Drive
- NE Hillside Drive
