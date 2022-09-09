PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple trailheads and campgrounds in the Deschutes National Forest are under temporary emergency closures Friday as the growing wildfire prompted upgrades in evacuation orders.

A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice was issued for the High Prairie area, which includes High Prairie Rd., Brock Rd., Bar BL Ranch Rd., Nubian Way, Mountain View Rd. and Huckleberry Ln.

All other evacuations remain in effect. More information on evacuations for the Cedar Creek Fire can be found on Lane County’s website here.

The Cedar Creek Fire, now burning 33,099 acres, was sparked by a lightning storm on Aug. 1 west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to fire officials. The blaze was initially estimated to span about five acres.

In addition to the trail and campground closures, officials shut down the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 north to Wickiup Plains Trail #12.2. Hikers can instead use the trail at Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead. Further details on this specific closure is posted on the PCT Association website here.

The following trailheads are closed:

Blue Lagoon Trailhead

Charlton Lake Trailhead

Corral Swamp Trailhead

Deer Lake Trailhead

Elk Lake Trailhead

Irish & Taylor Trailhead

Lemish Lake Trailhead

Lucky Lake Trailhead

Many Lakes Trailhead

Moore Creek Trailhead

Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead

Six Lakes Trailhead

Winopee Lake Trailhead

The following campgrounds and recreational areas are closed:

Big Cove Boat-In Campground

Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing

Browns Mountain Boating

Cow Meadow Campground

Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area

Cultus Corral Horse Camp

Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Cultus Lake Picnic Area

Deschutes Bridge

Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Little Cove Boat-In Campground

Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp

Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Mile Camp Day Use

North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp

Osprey Point Interpretive Trail

Quinn River Campground & Day Use

Rock Creek Campground & Day Use

Public safety personnel urge Oregonians to keep their cell phones and other devices charged to ensure they can receive emergency alerts. Along with that, officials say people should make sure they have enough gas in case of an emergency evacuation.