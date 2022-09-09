PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple trailheads and campgrounds in the Deschutes National Forest are under temporary emergency closures Friday as the growing wildfire prompted upgrades in evacuation orders.
A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice was issued for the High Prairie area, which includes High Prairie Rd., Brock Rd., Bar BL Ranch Rd., Nubian Way, Mountain View Rd. and Huckleberry Ln.
All other evacuations remain in effect. More information on evacuations for the Cedar Creek Fire can be found on Lane County’s website here.
The Cedar Creek Fire, now burning 33,099 acres, was sparked by a lightning storm on Aug. 1 west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to fire officials. The blaze was initially estimated to span about five acres.
In addition to the trail and campground closures, officials shut down the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 north to Wickiup Plains Trail #12.2. Hikers can instead use the trail at Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead. Further details on this specific closure is posted on the PCT Association website here.
The following trailheads are closed:
- Blue Lagoon Trailhead
- Charlton Lake Trailhead
- Corral Swamp Trailhead
- Deer Lake Trailhead
- Elk Lake Trailhead
- Irish & Taylor Trailhead
- Lemish Lake Trailhead
- Lucky Lake Trailhead
- Many Lakes Trailhead
- Moore Creek Trailhead
- Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead
- Six Lakes Trailhead
- Winopee Lake Trailhead
The following campgrounds and recreational areas are closed:
- Big Cove Boat-In Campground
- Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing
- Browns Mountain Boating
- Cow Meadow Campground
- Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp
- Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Cultus Lake Picnic Area
- Deschutes Bridge
- Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground
- Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp
- Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Mile Camp Day Use
- North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp
- Osprey Point Interpretive Trail
- Quinn River Campground & Day Use
- Rock Creek Campground & Day Use
Public safety personnel urge Oregonians to keep their cell phones and other devices charged to ensure they can receive emergency alerts. Along with that, officials say people should make sure they have enough gas in case of an emergency evacuation.